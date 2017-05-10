The National Announce New Album Sleep Well Beast

After some teasing over the last couple days, we finally have official word: The National are putting out a new album called Sleep Well Beast on 9/8. A Twitter user points out that posters have started to pop up in select cities advertising the album, which will be released via 4AD, along with a show at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens on 10/6 with Daughter opening. The band’s website, americanmary.com, has been updated with the already-released teasers (sleepwellbeast.com redirects there). Check out some of the poster art that’s been cropping up below.

