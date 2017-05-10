NBC Announces Jesus Christ Superstar Live Musical

Live television musicals are the new rage, and the latest one has just been announced: NBC will air Jesus Christ Superstar on Easter Sunday 2018 (that’s 4/1/18), according to The Hollywood Reporter. NBC will also air Bye Bye Birdie Live! (featuring Jennifer Lopez) in December 2017.

These come on the heels of NBC’s Hairspray, The Wiz, Peter Pan, and The Sound Of Music and FOX’s Grease. Usually they’re pinned to some sort of celebrity, musical or otherwise, so it’s worth keeping an eye out for that. Maybe they can get Harry Styles to play Jesus?