TLC’s Chilli Says “All Lives Matter,” T-Boz Says “I Don’t Care About Donald Trump” In Regrettable Comeback Interview

TLC’s Kickstarter-funded final album, which, in a display of wild creativity, TLC fans decided to name TLC, is arriving next month. That means that the two surviving members of the legendary ’90s trio, Chilli and T-Boz, are doing the rounds to promote the album, and they just did a rather regrettable interview with Channel 4 UK News. First, when asked about her feelings regarding the Black Lives Matter movement, Chilli’s first response was the old “all lives matter” saw:

I personally didn’t go to any marches or anything like that. For me, all lives matter, you know what I mean? Because there is a time when different groups are targeted for different things. So I just think that what happened, even with the police brutality against these young black boys and stuff like that — all of that kind of stuff is wrong. Even if it was a caucasian teen kid that this was happening to, it’s just not right. And some people will take that authoritative position and go crazy with it, obviously. I think that before people are hired in these positions they need to do some kind of better background check or mental stability check on them to see if they can really handle being in a position like that.

And when asked what it’s like to be black woman in America in the age of Donald Trump, T-Boz chimed in with this:

I don’t care about Donald Trump. I mean, God is my president. So I just feel sorry for people it affects but I don’t care about him.

Now, it is not remotely my place as a white dude to critique a black woman’s response to Black Lives Matter. But saying “all lives matter” is never a good look, and Twitter is really not having it. Anyway, this is what T-“God Is My President”-Boz has to say about TLC fans calling Trump a scrub:

It doesn’t bother me. I worked on a Celebrity Apprentice when he wasn’t president and I wasn’t too fond of him then. So I don’t care, really.

Watch below.