DIIV’s Zachary Cole Smith Shares Regrets In First Interview Since Rehab

Earlier this year, after canceling a European tour, DIIV frontman Zachary Cole Smith checked himself into rehab, writing on Instagram that “i’ve taken this road way past the point of sanity and fucked with way too many people.” And now he’s given his first interview since getting out of rehab, talking to The Know and describing some of the regrets that he feels about DIIV’s last album, last year’s Is The Is Are.

Of that album Smith says, “What I did on the last record really trivializes what people go through. To be like, ‘Yep! I’m sober! Easy. Here’s a record about that.’ Getting sober and staying sober is [expletive] hard. It’s [expletive] painful.”

He also talks about going to AA meetings with DIIV fans, and he says that he’s lately gotten really into skateboarding and playing Magic: The Gathering. You can read the whole story here.