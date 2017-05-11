Watch Sam Cohen & Danger Mouse Beautifully Cover “House Of The Rising Sun” & “Can’t Help Falling In Love” On Conan

Danger Mouse and Sam Cohen produced Resistance Radio, a companion soundtrack for Amazon’s The Man In The High Castle. The show imagines a world in which Germany won World War II, so for the album, a number of modern musicians including Beck, Angel Olsen, and Sharon Van Etten covered classic songs from the post-war era. When Cohen and Danger Mouse went on Conan last night to promote the project, they performed two absolutely lovely covers. First, for the broadcast, they did a spare, string-laden acoustic version of the Animals’ “House Of The Rising Sun.” Then, as a web exclusive, they gave the same treatment to Elvis Presley’s timeless ballad “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” Both performances are worth your time; watch below.