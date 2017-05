It’s hard to categorize New York singer-songwriter Nick Hakim’s sound, and that’s a good thing. Hakim is rooted in soul music — specifically the psychedelic soul music of the late ’60s and early ’70s. But it’s also scratchy and lo-fi and personal and strange. Next week, Hakim will release Green Twins, his full-length debut. We’ve posted his songs “Bet She Looks Like You,” “Green Twins,” and “Roller Skates.” And right now, you can stream all of Green Twins at NPR.

Green Twins is out 5/19 on ATO.