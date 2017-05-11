Now, Now – “SGL”

It’s been five years since Now, Now released their last album, the fantastic Threads, on which the Minnesota band perfectly rendered their terse, introspective rock. That album feels even more vibrant today than it did when it came out, and the band — which has been pared back down to its original duo of KC Dalager and Brad Hale, after guitarist Jess Abbott left to band to pursue her solo project Tancred — has just shared their first new song in a long while, and it’s a sharp return to form.

“SGL” contains the same dense narrative pull that the band has always been so skilled at, and on here, Dalager is pleading with an uncommitted lover to take the next step and commit to something more serious: “I’m a shotgun lover, and I want it all,” she sings in the breathless chorus. Her voice is as expressive as ever, and the instrumentation is scratchy and crisp and feels both wholly a part of the Now, Now palate and also refreshingly new. The duo is still working on the Threads follow-up, but this is a promising indication that it’s gonna be great. Listen below.

Tour Dates:

07/06 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

07/07 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

07/08 Pontiac, MI @ Pike Room

07/10 Philadelphia, PA @ Boot & Saddle

07/11 Cambridge, MA @ Sonia

07/12 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade

07/15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

07/16 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Shop

“SGL” is out now.