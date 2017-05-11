Danny Brown – “Kool Aid”

Lately, Mike Judge’s tech-industry HBO comedy Silicon Valley has been a weirdly rap-friendly institution. This season of the show has already given us the Nas/DJ Shadow collab “Systematic,” and last week’s episode ended with the Dr. Octagon classic “Blue Flowers.” And as Pitchfork points out, the show’s next episode will end with a brand-new Danny Brown track called “Kool Aid.” It’s textbook Danny Brown, too: A fiery weirdo-yammer over a strange, hiccuping beat. Check it out below.

The Silicon Valley soundtrack is out 6/23 on Mass Appeal.