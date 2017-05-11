Montreal’s TOPS will released their new album, Sugar At The Gate, next month, and they just stopped by the Stereogum office to perform a couple of new songs. The band played “Dayglow Bimbo,” which came out earlier this week, as well as two as-yet-unheard songs from the album called “Cloudy Skies” and “Marigold & Gray.” Jane Penny performed the first song of the set, “Cloudy Skies,” solo with only a piano as accompaniment and TOPS closed with “Dayglow Bimbo.” Check it out below and follow us on Facebook to watch the next session live.