PWR BTTM Share Statement On Sexual Assault Allegations

Ben Hopkins, a member of the queer punk duo PWR BTTM, was accused of sexual assault last night in a closed Facebook group. A member of the group alleged that Hopkins is a “known sexual predator, perpetrator of multiple assaults” and recommended that members of the local DIY community not allow PWR BTTM in venues with safe spaces policies.

In addition, the user uploaded a photo of Hopkins posing next to a swastika drawn in the sand that was taken in 2011. Hopkins already addressed the photo on Twitter when it started circulating in December of last year. A Twitter user with the handle @_mcampnh screenshot the allegations and tweeted them out.

friendly reminder to stop letting PWR BTTM use their status as "allies" to do whatever tf they want pic.twitter.com/ESbXur7zpx — mattfromcoastlines (@_mcampnh) May 11, 2017

The tweet has been circulating all night, and now Hopkins has addressed the accusations in a statement on Facebook: