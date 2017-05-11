Phoenix – “J-Boy” Video

Phoenix are premiering the video for their new single “J-Boy” today in a series of four webcasts. It aired at 7AM EDT this morning, and it’ll air again at 2PM, 8PM, and 11PM. Presumably it will be on YouTube soon enough, but for those who want to see it today, tune in at one of those times at canalequattro.tv.

(Note that both the website and Phoenix’s new album Ti Amo are in Italian, and that Phoenix say the album sounds like “summer and Italian discos.” Viva l’Italia!)

https://t.co/Yi80eolr1i

Ti Amo Speciale – J-Boy

Thursday May 11th

4 Broadcasts pic.twitter.com/Dnj8w17tGb — Phoenix (@wearephoenix) May 10, 2017

UPDATE: Yep, here’s the YouTube version.

Ti Amo is out 6/9 on Glassnote.