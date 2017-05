Let Me Make You A Martyr is an upcoming revenge thriller that features Marilyn Manson in a significant role as a hit man, and a new trailer for the film puts Manson’s acting chops on full display as he rides in the passenger seat of a car reflecting on his childhood and his desire to kill. Very creepy and unsettling stuff! The film will be available in select theaters and on VOD platforms on 6/6. Watch the trailer below.