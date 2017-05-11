Cende – “Don’t Want To”

We’ve already heard two tracks from Cende’s debut full-length — “Bed” and the Franke Cosmos-featuring “What I Want” — and today, the Brooklyn based band has shared a third track from their upcoming album, #1 Hit Single. “Don’t Want To” is a ramshackle and breathless minute-and-a-half that features some impressive riffage and a deflating central message: “I never held out for it/ I’m used to being let down/ I crave a fate much more than all I could think up, but I don’t want to.” Listen below.
Tour Dates:
05/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *
06/02 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel ^
06/03 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter ^
06/04 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room) ^
06/06 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) ^
06/07 Orlando, FL @ The Social ^
06/09 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^
06/10 Austin, TX @ The Parish ^
06/11 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ^
06/13 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge ^
06/15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex ^
06/16 San Diego, CA @ The Irenic ^
06/17 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^
06/18 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ^
06/20 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile ^
06/21 Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt ^
06/22 Portland, OR @ Holocene ^
06/24 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^
06/25 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge ^
06/27 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry ^
06/28 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge ^
06/29 Columbus, OH @ Double Happiness ^
06/30 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s ^
07/01 Detroit, MI @ El Club ^
07/02 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground ^
07/04 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB ^
07/05 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair ^
07/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ^
07/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^
* Free Record Release Show w/ Peaer & Fits
^ w/ (Sandy) Alex G & Japanese Breakfast
#1 Hit Single is out 5/26 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.