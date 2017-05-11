Cende – “Don’t Want To”

We’ve already heard two tracks from Cende’s debut full-length — “Bed” and the Franke Cosmos-featuring “What I Want” — and today, the Brooklyn based band has shared a third track from their upcoming album, #1 Hit Single. “Don’t Want To” is a ramshackle and breathless minute-and-a-half that features some impressive riffage and a deflating central message: “I never held out for it/ I’m used to being let down/ I crave a fate much more than all I could think up, but I don’t want to.” Listen below.

Tour Dates:

05/26 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *

06/02 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel ^

06/03 Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter ^

06/04 Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle (Back Room) ^

06/06 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Purgatory) ^

06/07 Orlando, FL @ The Social ^

06/09 Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

06/10 Austin, TX @ The Parish ^

06/11 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada ^

06/13 Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge ^

06/15 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echoplex ^

06/16 San Diego, CA @ The Irenic ^

06/17 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room ^

06/18 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ^

06/20 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile ^

06/21 Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt ^

06/22 Portland, OR @ Holocene ^

06/24 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court ^

06/25 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge ^

06/27 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry ^

06/28 Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge ^

06/29 Columbus, OH @ Double Happiness ^

06/30 Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s ^

07/01 Detroit, MI @ El Club ^

07/02 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground ^

07/04 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB ^

07/05 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair ^

07/06 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg ^

07/08 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

* Free Record Release Show w/ Peaer & Fits

^ w/ (Sandy) Alex G & Japanese Breakfast

#1 Hit Single is out 5/26 via Double Double Whammy. Pre-order it here.