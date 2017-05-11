KRS-One Included The Wrong Beastie Boy In His Tribute Song To Dead Rappers

On his new album The World Is MIND, veteran Bronx rapper KRS-One has a song called “Hip Hop Speaks From Heaven” in which he pays tribute to some of hip-hop’s deceased legacies. That’s all well and good but, as XXL points out, he shouted out the wrong late Beastie Boy: “Like a late fog in the mist/ I see King Ad-Rock and rest in peace Nate Dogg,” he raps at one point. Of course, it was Adam “MCA” Yauch who passed away from cancer in 2012, not Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz, who is alive and well as far as we know. Here’s the track in question:

