Tricot Share “Melon Soda” Video And Tutorials For How To Play It

Next week, Japanese math-rockers Tricot are releasing their new album, 3, and the band recently shared a video for their effervescent single “Melon Soda.” It was directed by Mani Kato, and it’s a mind-bending video in reverse that’s a true pleasure to watch. In addition to the video, the band has also shared tutorials on how the play the track, which is especially impressive considering how intricate their songs are. Watch the video and check out the tutorials below.

They also did the same thing for their first single, “DeDeDe.”

3 is out 5/19 via Topshelf Records in North America, Big Scary Monsters in Europe, and the band’s own Bakurestu Records in Japan.