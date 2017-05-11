Stream Mach-Hommy & Knxwledge The Spook…

The LA-based producer Knxwledge has half of the duo NxWorries along with Anderson .Paak; last year, they released the great album Yes Lawd! together. And now, Knxwledge has teamed up with another unique voice to record a project. On the new release The Spook…, Knxwledge collaborates with Mach-Hommy, an enigmatic Newark rapper who was once a part of Westside Gunn and Conway’s Griselda crew. Mach-Hommy is a part of the great recent wave of rappers with a dense, word-drunk, impressionistic take on hardass ’90s New York rap, and he is one hell of a writer. (Earl Sweatshirt is a big fan.) He’s a natural fit for Knxwledge’s staggering, hazy production; hear what happens when they team up below.

<a href="http://mach-hommy.bandcamp.com/album/the-spook-mach-hommy-x-knxwledge" target="_blank">THE SPOOK… (Mach-Hommy x KNXWLEDGE) by Mach-Hommy</a>

The Spook… is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.