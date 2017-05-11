Stream Jlin Black Origami

Jlin makes calamitous and concentrated club beats with a blunt rhythmic palette. Today the Gary, Indiana-based artist’s sophomore album Black Origami is available to stream. Jerilynn Patton’s frenetic, open-ended music sounds like an M.C. Escher painting, constantly folding in on itself to make room for more hi-hat claps or playful keyboard bits. Following her 2015 debut Dark Fantasy, Black Origami features collaborators Holly Herndon, William Basinski, Halcyon Veil producer Fawkes, and South African rapper Dope Saint Jude. Stream it below via NPR.

Black Origami is out 5/19 via Planet Mu.