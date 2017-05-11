Tigers Jaw – “Escape Plan”

Tigers Jaw are releasing spin, the follow-up to 2014’s Charmer, next week, and so far we’ve heard “Guardian” and “June” from it and today, the band (now a two-piece) has shared a third track from it called “Escape Plan.” It starts off soft and slow that rumbles towards a fuzzy and towering conclusion. The band’s Ben Walsh, who takes on lead vocals on the track, had this to say to The Fader about the track:

This was the hardest song for me to finish during the writing process, but it was very fun to record. For me, ‘Escape Plan’ is a song about two opposing forces: the fear of being alone and fear of fully committing to someone. It feels like a sad song but there is some hopefulness within it as well. Dynamically, the song has a consistent upward arc, intentionally building tension and intensity to mirror the conflict in the lyrics. The use of the panning stereo acoustic guitars is a nod to The Microphones, who have been a huge influence on Tigers Jaw since the band started.

Listen below.

spin is out 5/19 via Black Cement Records.