Haim – “Right Now”

Haim announced Something To Tell You, the follow-up to their 2013 debut Days Are Gone, by sharing a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed live video of them playing a new song called “Right Now.” Last week they shared “Want You Back,” the first official single, and now they’ve given us the studio version of “Right Now.” Hear it below.

Something To Tell You tracklist:

01 “Want You Back”

02 “Nothing’s Wrong”

03 “Little Of Your Love”

04 “Ready For You”

05 “Something To Tell You”

06 “You Never Knew”

07 “Kept Me Crying”

08 “Found It In Silence”

09 “Walking Away”

10 “Right Now”

11 “Night So Long”

Something To Tell You is out 7/7 on Columbia.