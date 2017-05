In which Paramore go from pop-punk to plain old pop. “Hard Times” and “Told You So” — the first two singles we heard from After Laughter, Paramore’s fifth album and their first since 2013’s self-titled — showed the band moving away from their emo roots and towards slick ’80s new wave. The rest of the album continues that trajectory, and now you can stream the whole thing below.

After Laughter is out 5/12 via Fueled By Ramen.