Harry Styles is a rock star now. Haven’t you heard? The former One Direction idol nodded to Prince and sounded like Bowie on his debut solo single “Sign Of The Times,” and the rest of the self-titled album finds him trying on various other Serious Rock Artist personas — Jeff Tweedy, Ryan Adams, Mick Jagger, Elton John, even Nick Drake. Harry Styles has officially arrived, and you can hear it all below.

Harry Styles is out 5/12 on Columbia.