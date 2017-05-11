Harry Styles Edges Out Lana Del Rey For Most Apolitical Answer To Trump Question

Earlier today, Spin crowned Lana Del Rey the “queen of using lots of words to be vague,” pointing to a quote ostensibly about Trump from her new Elle UK cover story:

I think it would be weird to be making a record during the past 18 months and not comment on how [the political landscape] was making me or the people I know feel, which is not good. It would be really difficult if my views didn’t line up with what a lot of what people are saying.

Well, move aside, Lana, because the prince of pop is ready to become the king of using lots of words to be vague! As you might be aware, Harry Styles is releasing his debut solo album tomorrow, and at the end of a new interview with The New York Times, he gave these incredibly apolitical non-answers:

You were making this album in the time of Brexit, Black Lives Matter and Donald Trump. Did any of that outside chaos make it into the songwriting? We’re in a difficult time, and I think we’ve been in many difficult times before. But we happen to be in a time where things happening around the world are absolutely impossible to ignore. I think it would’ve been strange to not acknowledge what was going on at all. For example, “Sign of the Times,” for me, it’s looking at several different things. That’s me commenting on different things. What kinds of things? Everything you were talking about — just the state of the world at the moment. It’s very much me looking at that. It’s a time when it’s very easy to feel incredibly sad about a lot of things. It’s also nice sometimes to remember that while there’s a lot of bad stuff, there’s also a lot of amazing people doing amazing things in the world.

Hey, at least he didn’t pull a TLC.