Fleet Foxes are returning in a little over a month with Crack-Up, their long-awaited third LP. We’ve already heard “Third Of May / Ōdaigahara,” the album’s proggy nine-minute lead single, and previewed a bit of “Thumbprint Scar,” and now the beloved Seattle folkies have shared another new song called “Fool’s Errand.” Listen below.

Crack-Up is out 6/16 on Nonesuch.