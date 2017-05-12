Watch Paramore Cover The Strokes At Secret Nashville Show

Today, solid-gold pop-punk stars Paramore are making their big return with the release of After Laughter, their deeply ’80s-pop new album. And on Wednesday night, they played a secret show at Exit/In, a smaller venue in their Nashville hometown. During the show, Paramore busted out a somewhat surprising cover: The Strokes classic “Someday.” Hayley Williams even sang it in what sounded a bit like a Julian Casablancas impression. Here are a couple of fan-made videos:

#Paramore #hayleywilliams the strokes A post shared by Jason Miles (@jasonmiles615) on May 10, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

During the show, Paramore also played their new singles “Hard Times” and “Told You So” live for the first time. Here’s “Hard Times”:

@paramore performing 'Hard Times' for the first time! A post shared by Melissa Sadlik (@msadlik) on May 11, 2017 at 8:25am PDT

That looked fun! After Laughter is out now on Fueled By Ramen.