Stream Prince’s Previously Unreleased “Our Destiny/Roadhouse Garden”

Next month, Prince’s Purple Rain is getting reissued in Deluxe and Deluxe Expanded Edition formats, and they contain some previously unreleased songs. We already heard outtake “Electric Intercourse” a couple of weeks back, and today two new tracks are being released: “Our Destiny / Roadhouse Garden” are two distinct songs that were put together when performed live. The former features vocals from Lisa Coleman and the latter has Prince on lead with background vocals from Coleman and Dr. Fink. Listen to it below.

The Purple Rain reissues are out 6/23 on NPG/Warner Bros. Pre-order them here. Check our list of the past year’s greatest “Purple Rain” covers here.