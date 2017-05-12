Bleachers – “Everybody Lost Somebody”

Jack Antonoff’s Bleachers project is releasing a new album, Gone Now, next month, and so far we’ve heard the Lorde-featuring “Don’t Take The Money” and the Carly Rae Jepsen-featuring “Hate That You Know Me.” The track he’s just released, “Everybody Lost Somebody,” doesn’t have any high-profile collaborators, but it is about some pretty heavy subjects that tie back to the death of Antonoff’s younger sister when he was in high school. He shared a long note to accompany the song’s release:

Listen to the song below.

Gone Now is out 6/2 via RCA.