Stream Hundred Waters Surprise New EP Currency

Earlier this week, the Florida dream-pop trio Hundred Waters shared the great new single “Particle,” a twinkly dance-pop track that they co-produced with their label boss Skrillex. As it turns out, that was our first taste of a previously-unannounced new EP called Currency, which the band released this year. The band recorded the EP at different houses in Los Angeles over the last three years, and during those same sessions, they also recorded a new album, which they’ll release later this year. On first listen, the rest of Currency follows the lead of “Particle,” trading out the band’s vaporous, idiosyncratic sound for a more direct and tangible (though still plenty distinctive) form of pop music. You can use Spotify to check out the whole EP below.

Currency is out now on OWSLA.