At The Drive In’s brand-new comeback LP, in·ter a·li·a, is kind of a dud, but goddamn those guys can still burn down a stage. They played a couple new songs, “Hostage Stamps” and “Call Broken Arrow,” on Kimmel last night, and the energy is fucking ridiculous. Cedric Bixler is on some Roger Daltrey/James Brown/Iggy Pop shit here. Unreal. If Harry Styles seriously wants to become a rock star, he should watch this (and probably reconsider his ambitions). You should watch, too.