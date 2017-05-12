Stream Girlpool Powerplant

Today’s the day that Girlpool, the great LA DIY punk duo, release Powerplant, their sophomore album. The duo recorded the new album on their own after making initial plans to bring in Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy as producer, and it’s the first time they’ve worked with a drummer. The album introduces a more oblique, dreamy sound than they’ve used before, and it suits them beautifully. We’ve posted the early tracks “123,” “It Gets More Blue,” and “Powerplant.” And right now, we get to hear the whole thing. This is a busy release day, but you’re going to want to make some time for this one. Use Spotify to stream it below.

Powerplant is out now on Anti-.