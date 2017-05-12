Stream Everything Is Recorded (XL’s Richard Russell) Close But Not Quite EP

XL Recordings label head Richard Russell’s new project Everything Is Recorded is a focal point in this month’s excellent New Yorker profile of the London-based label that’s been responsible for the success of Adele, Vampire Weekend, the xx, and many others. After spending two decades serving as one of the people responsible for the label’s strong curatorial streak, he’s putting out his own material via the label that highlights his emphasis on collaboration. His debut EP, Close But Not Quite features Sampha, Warren Ellis, Giggs, Obongjayar, and more, and it shows off the tight production skills Russell has honed throughout the past few years working with Gil Scott-Heron and Damon Albarn. Listen to the entire EP below.

The Close But Not Quite EP is out now via XL Recordings.