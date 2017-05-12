Father John Misty Offers To Play Gambit In His Imaginary X-Men Movie

He’s at it again! And his is probably going to be annoyed that we are posting about it! On his Twitter this morning, Father John Misty asked Marvel for $60 million so that he could make a movie out of X-Ecutioner’s Song, an X-Men storyline that ran in the early ’90s, which introduced the villain Stryfe and which nobody really remembers fondly. In his imagined version of the movie, FJM himself offered to play Cajun card-chucker Gambit before changing his mind and deciding that the role should go to Stranger Than Paradise star John Lurie. He also cast Forest Whitaker as Wolverine, Frances Bean Cobain as Rogue, and Charli XCX as Boom Boom, among many others. As I’m typing this, he’s still going. Here’s the complete FJM vision, as it exists on Twitter right now:

Johnny Depp as Thanos is going to be this generations Marlon Brando as Kurtz and I have never been more proud — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

I'd like 60 million dollars to make the Executioners Song @Marvel — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

I'm going to rehabilitate Lindsey Lohan, casting her as Jean Grey mother of Strife as played by @GerardDepardeui — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

John Lurie as Cable — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

No music, no lighting, single camera, Asia Argento as Psylocke — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

Frances Bean Cobain as Rogue @Marvel — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

Fuck I just realized John Lurie should be Gambit — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

.@Marvel Forest Whitaker as Wolverine — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

Grace Jones as Storm — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

Tilda Swinton as Charles Xavier @marvel — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen as War and Famine — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

Charlie XCX as Boom Boom — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

Shaun Ross as Archangel @Marvel — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

Ice-T as Bishop — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

Chloe Sevigny as Mrs. Sinister — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

This is dark — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

Ronnie Milsap as Apocalypse @Marvel — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

Tom Waits as Cable — FEATHER JAM MINISTRY (@fatherjohnmisty) May 12, 2017

It appears that the Mist has deleted the tweet where he says he’d play Gambit. That’s too bad, since he should definitely play Gambit. Also, I’m just saying, I would watch this movie.