It’s gotta be hard to be a kid when swarms of paparazzi are around all the time, snapping pics while you’re just trying to go to ballet class or enjoy a nice lunch with your mom. North West, the famed spawn of noted famous people Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, has had just about enough of it, and she’s taken to shouting “No pictures!” at paparazzi while they continue to take pictures of her, which is cute, funny, sad, and fucked up all at once. Most recently, as TMZ reports, North shouted it when she, her mom, and some friends were ambushed by paparazzi as they were leaving the Museum Of Ice Cream in LA on Thursday. Leave North alone!

Seriously, girl’s just tryna chill.