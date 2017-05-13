PWR BTTM Dropped By Label Amid Assault Allegations

Just yesterday, Polyvinyl Records released Pageant, the second album by queer punk duo PWR BTTM. And now, in the wake of the sexual assault allegations made earlier this week against band member Ben Hopkins, the label has dropped the group from their roster and announced that it will no longer be selling or distributing their music. Polyvinyl is also offering full refunds to those who have purchased PWR BTTM products. Read the label’s statement below.

Throughout our 20 years, Polyvinyl has purposefully operated on the core principle that everyone deserves to be treated with fairness and respect. There is absolutely no place in the world for hate, violence, abuse, discrimination or predatory behavior of any kind. In keeping with this philosophy, we want to let everyone know that we are ceasing to sell and distribute PWR BTTM’s music. If you have ordered PWR BTTM products from Polyvinyl and would like to receive a full refund for your purchase, please contact [email protected] We ask for your patience as we work to quickly process all requests. We will be making donations to the following incredibly important organizations: RAINN (rainn.org) to support its efforts against sexual violence, and AVP (avp.org) to aid its programs against LGBTQ violence. Our hearts go out to all victims of discrimination and all survivors of sexual violence.

The band has been removed from the label’s website.

PWR BTTM have also been dropped by their management company, their opening acts, several festivals, and one touring band member.

UPDATE: Father/Daughter Records, the label that released PWR BTTM’s debut album Ugly Cherries, will no longer be selling music or merchandise by the band. Here is their statement: