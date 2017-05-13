KRS-One Apologizes To Ad-Rock For Song That Said He’d Died

KRS-One accidentally memorialized the wrong Beastie Boy named Adam on “Hip Hop Speaks From Heaven,” a song off of his new album The World Is MIND that pays tribute to dead rappers: “Like a late fog in the mist/ I see King Ad-Rock / And rest in peace Nate Dogg/ Their names and their natures will last.” While that’s all very touching, Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz is still very much alive, acting in movies and designing ugly shoes for a good cause, and KRS-One actually meant to pay tribute to Adam “MCA” Yauch, who died of cancer in 2012. Now, KRS-One has extended an official apology to Ad-Rock for saying that he died, promising to redo the song and pull the original version off of the digital release:

KRS-One better not have cursed Ad-Rock!