Watch Wavves Flip From Venue Balcony Into The Crowd In NYC

Wavves’ new album You’re Welcome doesn’t come out until Friday, but the band have already been busy touring behind it. And during their show at NYC’s Bowery Ballroom last night, frontman Nathan Williams flipped from a balcony into the crowd below, joking that he was doing a “Swanton bomb,” the finishing move of WWE wrestler Jeff Hardy. No word yet on whether or not Travis Scott is responsible. Watch below.

And here it is from another angle: