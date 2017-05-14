Watch Miley Cyrus Perform “Malibu” Live For The First Time

Miley Cyrus performed her new single “Malibu” live for the first time at KIIS FM’s Wango Tango festival yesterday. “Thank you to everyone who made ‘Malibu’ number one on the charts this week, and the music video,” she told the crowd after her performance. “I got tears in my eyes when I was singing that last little part of the song, ‘I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song,’ and I never would have believed that I would be here, surrounded by all of you loving people, bouncing around with these rainbow balloons, while my dog, Emu, is behind me.” Watch below via Pitchfork.