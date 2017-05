Drake crashed a prom in Memphis last night. TMZ reports that the Toronto rapper flew in to chaperone his second cousin Jalaah Moore and her date to the dance at Fairley High School, making a stylish entrance by ordering them a white Rolls Royce. Although he didn’t perform, he did throw an afterparty for his cousin and 400 of her closest friends at Hard Rock. A definite step up from the Chainsmokers!

Best Day Everrrr @champagnepapi A post shared by Jalaah (@hyfr_jalaah) on May 13, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT