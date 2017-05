Triumphantly nasty Chicago rapper CupcakKe recently released a new album called Queen Elizabitch, and she’s already given us a stark black-and-white video for the reflective “Reality Pt 4.” Now she’s given us another one, this time for the swaggering “Quick Thought.” Director Brandon Holmes matches the track’s firepower by casting CupcakKe as the leader of a colorful stick-up crew armed with bright red guns; watch below.

Queen Elizabitch is out now.