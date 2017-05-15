Watch James Blake Cover Frank Ocean’s “Godspeed” At FORM Arcosanti

James Blake
CREDIT: Larry Marano/Getty Images

Back when James Blake released The Colour In Anything last spring, a Reddit user pointed out that penultimate track “Always” interpolated a then-unreleased Frank Ocean song called “Godspeed,” which would go on to become the penultimate track on Ocean’s Blonde. And now Blake’s relationship with “Godspeed” continues: On Twitter, The Fader shared video of Blake covering the song at the FORM Arcosanti festival in Texas over the weekend. It’s as beautiful as you’d expect. Watch below.

