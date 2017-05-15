Stream B L A C K I E Remains

The Houston experimentalist B L A C K I E has been cranking out feverish, intense noise-rap since 2005, which means his take on noise-rap predates the (honestly very different) things that groups like Death Grips and clipping. have done. Over the weekend, B L A C K I E released his new album Remains, which honestly has very little to do with rap at all. Instead, the album finds B L A C K I E in hardcore-screamer mode, using that vocal style over gurgling, forbidding electronics. It’s an intense piece of music, and it sounds like basically nothing else. You can stream the whole thing below.
You can name your price to buy Remains at Bandcamp.