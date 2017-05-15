Stream B L A C K I E Remains

The Houston experimentalist B L A C K I E has been cranking out feverish, intense noise-rap since 2005, which means his take on noise-rap predates the (honestly very different) things that groups like Death Grips and clipping. have done. Over the weekend, B L A C K I E released his new album Remains, which honestly has very little to do with rap at all. Instead, the album finds B L A C K I E in hardcore-screamer mode, using that vocal style over gurgling, forbidding electronics. It’s an intense piece of music, and it sounds like basically nothing else. You can stream the whole thing below.

<a href="http://blackieallcapswithspaces.bandcamp.com/album/remains" target="_blank">REMAINS by B L A C K I E… All Caps, With Spaces</a>

You can name your price to buy Remains at Bandcamp.