The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart – “Anymore”

The last we heard from the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart was back in 2015 when they released their Hell EP. Their most recent full-length was 2014’s Days Of Abandon, but today the Kip Berman-led band has announced their return. Their new album, The Echo Of Pleasure, will be out on 7/14, and it features contributions from Jacob Danish Sloan, Kelly Pratt, and A Sunny Day In Glasgow’s Jen Goma. “Anymore” is its fuzzy and anthemic lead single, and you can listen to it via Pitchfork and get the details on the band’s upcoming album and world tour below.
Tracklist:
01 “My Only”
02 “Anymore”
03 “The Garret”
04 “When I Dance With You”
05 “The Echo Of Pleasure”
06 “Falling Apart So Slow”
07 “So True”
08 “The Cure For Death”
09 “Stay”
Tour Dates:
05/24 Bristol, England @ Thekla
05/25 Manchester, England @ Night & Day Café
05/27 Newcastle upon Tyne, England @ Think Tank?
05/28 Glasgow, Scotland @ Stereo
05/29 Leeds, England @ Brudenell
05/30 London, England @ Oslo Hackney
06/01 Leicester, England @ The Cookie
06/02 Wolverhampton, England @ Newhampton Arts Centre
06/03 Oxford, England @ The Cellar
06/08 Hamden, CT @ The Outer Space
06/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
06/14 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
06/15 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace
06/16 Montreal, Quebec @ Bar Le Ritz
06/17 Toronto, Ontario @ The Horseshoe Tavern
06/19 Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop
06/20 Detroit, MI @ El Club
06/22 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry
06/23 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon
06/24 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
06/25 St. Louis, MO @ The Firebird
06/27 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt
06/28 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
06/30 Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506
07/01 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
07/02 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live Downstairs
09/22 Vancouver, British Columbia @ Biltmore Cabaret
09/23 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern
09/24 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge
09/26 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
09/27 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
09/28 San Diego, CA @ The Loft UC
10/15 Madrid, Spain @ Joy Slava
10/16 Córdoba, Spain @ Sala Hanger
10/17 Granada, Spain @ Lemon Rock
10/19 Valencia, Spain @ La Rambleta
10/20 Barcelona, Spain @ Bikini
10/21 Santander, Spain @ Escenario
The Echo Of Pleasure is out 7/14 via the band’s own label Painbow. Pre-order it here.