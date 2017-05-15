The Pains Of Being Pure At Heart – “Anymore”

The last we heard from the Pains Of Being Pure At Heart was back in 2015 when they released their Hell EP. Their most recent full-length was 2014’s Days Of Abandon, but today the Kip Berman-led band has announced their return. Their new album, The Echo Of Pleasure, will be out on 7/14, and it features contributions from Jacob Danish Sloan, Kelly Pratt, and A Sunny Day In Glasgow’s Jen Goma. “Anymore” is its fuzzy and anthemic lead single, and you can listen to it via Pitchfork and get the details on the band’s upcoming album and world tour below.

Tracklist:

01 “My Only”

02 “Anymore”

03 “The Garret”

04 “When I Dance With You”

05 “The Echo Of Pleasure”

06 “Falling Apart So Slow”

07 “So True”

08 “The Cure For Death”

09 “Stay”

Tour Dates:

05/24 Bristol, England @ Thekla

05/25 Manchester, England @ Night & Day Café

05/27 Newcastle upon Tyne, England @ Think Tank?

05/28 Glasgow, Scotland @ Stereo

05/29 Leeds, England @ Brudenell

05/30 London, England @ Oslo Hackney

06/01 Leicester, England @ The Cookie

06/02 Wolverhampton, England @ Newhampton Arts Centre

06/03 Oxford, England @ The Cellar

06/08 Hamden, CT @ The Outer Space

06/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

06/14 Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

06/15 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

06/16 Montreal, Quebec @ Bar Le Ritz

06/17 Toronto, Ontario @ The Horseshoe Tavern

06/19 Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop

06/20 Detroit, MI @ El Club

06/22 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry

06/23 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon

06/24 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

06/25 St. Louis, MO @ The Firebird

06/27 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

06/28 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

06/30 Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506

07/01 Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

07/02 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live Downstairs

09/22 Vancouver, British Columbia @ Biltmore Cabaret

09/23 Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

09/24 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

09/26 San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

09/27 Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

09/28 San Diego, CA @ The Loft UC

10/15 Madrid, Spain @ Joy Slava

10/16 Córdoba, Spain @ Sala Hanger

10/17 Granada, Spain @ Lemon Rock

10/19 Valencia, Spain @ La Rambleta

10/20 Barcelona, Spain @ Bikini

10/21 Santander, Spain @ Escenario

The Echo Of Pleasure is out 7/14 via the band’s own label Painbow. Pre-order it here.