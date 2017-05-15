Mazzy Star Drummer Keith Mitchell Has Died

Keith Mitchell, the longtime drummer for Mazzy Star, passed away yesterday. The cause of death hasn’t been revealed yet, but Mazzy Star’s Hope Sandoval and David Roback made the following statement on the band’s Facebook:

Our hearts are broken. We have lost the much beloved Keith Mitchell, a very talented and amazing drummer that we have had the privilege to work with for many years, he will live in all of our hearts forever… We’ll miss you Big Fella.

Mitchell drummed in Opal before the group dissolved and was reborn as Mazzy Star in 1989. Prior to that, Mitchell was a member of Monitor and Green On Red.