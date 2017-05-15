The Killers Are Working With Dave Fridmann

Legendary producer Dave Fridmann keeps a running log of what he’s working on in the studio at any given time, and recently it was noted that he was “doing a mix for the Killers.” The most recent Killers album is 2012’s Battle Born. The mixing work was done on 5/4.

The band has been working on a new material for quite some time. Back in 2015, Brandon Flowers said that Battle Born “wasn’t good enough” so they needed to make another album, and in early 2016, we found out that Elton John and Ryan Tedder worked with the band.

In November, Flowers said that a new album could be expected in 2017.

Friddman’s log also indicates that his Tarbox Road Studios has also recently worked with MGMT, Alvvays, and Rostam.