New Jack White & Elton John Collaboration “2 Fingers Of Whiskey” Featuring In American Epic

American Epic, Jack White and friends’ three-part documentary and concert film about the birth of the early 20th century recording industry, premieres its first installment on PBS this Tuesday. The project’s star-studded soundtrack is beginning to roll out, too: We already heard White and Nas covering the 1920s blues song “On The Road Again,” and now that the full tracklist is available, we know White and Elton John will team up for a tune called “2 Fingers Of Whiskey.”

According to Rolling Stone, “2 Fingers Of Whiskey” appears in the concert film The American Epic Sessions, which functions as the fourth and final installment of the series and airs 6/6. The soundtrack, which also includes White performing the traditionals “Matrimonial Intentions” and “Mama’s Angel Child,” is out three days later on 6/9. Check out the full tracklist below, where you can also watch an American Epic excerpt with White, T Bone Burnett, and Nick Bergh discussing 1920s recording techniques.

Tracklist:

01 Alabama Shakes – “Killer Diller Blues”

02 Nas – “On The Road Again”

03 Blind Boy Paxton – “Candy Man”

04 Elton John & Jack White – “2 Fingers Of Whiskey”

05 Steve Martin & Edie Brickell – “The Coo Coo Bird”

06 Ashley Monroe – “Like A Rose”

07 Willie Nelson & Merle Haggard – “The Only Man Wilder Than Me”

08 Jack White – “Matrimonial Intentions”

09 Rhiannon Giddens – “One Hour Mama”

10 Ana Gabriel – “Mal Hombre”

11 Los Lobos – “El Cascabel”

12 The Avett Brothers – “Closer Walk With Thee”

13 Beck – “Fourteen Rivers, Fourteen Floods”

14 Bettye Lavette – “Nobody’s Dirty Business”

15 Pokey Lafarge – “St. Louis Blues”

16 Taj Mahal – “High Water Everywhere, Part 2″

17 Nas – “One Mic”

18 Rhiannon Giddens – “Pretty Saro”

19 Ashley Monroe & The Americans – “Jubilee”

20 Lost Bayou Ramblers – “Tous Les Matins”

21 Bettye Lavette – “When I Woke Up This Morning”

22 Frank Fairfield – “If The River Was Whiskey”

23 Raphael Saadiq – “Stealin’ Stealin'”

24 The Avett Brothers – “Jordan Am A Hard Road To Travel”

25 The Americans – “Sail Away Ladies”

26 The Hawaiians – “Tomi Tomi”

27 Christine Pizzuti – “Last Kind Words”

28 Stephen Stills – “Come On In My Kitchen”

29 Jack White – “Mama’s Angel Child”

30 Pokey Lafarge – “Josephine”

31 The Hawaiians – “Hilo Hanakahi”

32 Willie Nelson & Merle Haggard – “Old Fashioned Love”

American Epic: The Sessions is out 6/9. Pre-order it here.