Download Flying Lotus’ Remix Of The Twin Peaks Theme

CREDIT: Tim Saccenti

During his set at Seattle’s Upstream Music Festival over the weekend, Flying Lotus played a new remix of the iconic Twin Peaks theme song, which was composed by Angelo Badalamenti. The reboot of the show comes back this Sunday (5/21), and obviously a lot of people are excited. Watch Flying Lotus’ take on the theme via Fact below.

UPDATE: FlyLo’s made it a free download…

