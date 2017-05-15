During his set at Seattle’s Upstream Music Festival over the weekend, Flying Lotus played a new remix of the iconic Twin Peaks theme song, which was composed by Angelo Badalamenti. The reboot of the show comes back this Sunday (5/21), and obviously a lot of people are excited. Watch Flying Lotus’ take on the theme via Fact below.
Twin Peaks Theme remixed by Flying Lotus during his set at #UpstreamFest yesterday! Video by @BirchPereira. #FlyLo @flyinglotus #TwinPeaks pic.twitter.com/cqKY3P59YM
— Twin Peaks 🍒0️⃣6️⃣ (@ThatsOurWaldo) May 14, 2017
UPDATE: FlyLo’s made it a free download…