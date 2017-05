Heems is fresh off the release of Swet Shop Boys’ Sufi La EP, and today he’s debuting a new track called “My Ting.” The song follows “Adults With Privates,” which Heems debuted on the Viceland show Gaycation. “My Ting” is a woozy, hook-heavy love song produced by Truth, and Heems tweeted that it’s a demo. I can’t wait to hear the final product because this song goes. Check it out below.