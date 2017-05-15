Arcade Fire Debut Six Songs From New Album In Montreal

On Saturday night, Arcade Fire played a secret show in Montreal and debuted six new songs during their set, as The Montreal Gazette reports, in addition to playing older songs from their most recent album, 2013’s Reflektor, and 2010’s The Suburbs. They held a similar small-scale private show back in October and also played new material at that one. Phones were confiscated at the door, so it’s unlikely that we’ll get any fan-shot video, but ArcadeFireTube says that they were told the band was shooting some sort of video at the show. Exciting times!