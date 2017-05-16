Soccer Mommy – “Out Worn”

Last year, we named Soccer Mommy one of the Best New Bands based on her excellent For Young Hearts, and just a couple months ago she put out a memorable 7″ that saw Sophie Allison joined by a full band for the first time on a record. It looks like she’ll keep churning out slam dunks (goals? … sports!) based on “Worn Out,” the first single from her upcoming mini-album Collection, which packages some reworked older songs with a couple of new ones and heralds the project’s signing with Fat Possum.

It’s great — it’s warm and gauzy like the band’s best, but it contains sharp insights into a relationship that’s going through some dynamic shifts and feels destined to end if things don’t change. “I want the feeling of being admired/ You only taught me to be out worn,” Allison sings. “This ain’t the love that I had desired/ I’m sick of living in your eyes.” The band swells with each new revelation, helping to project the anger and frustration that goes into feeling unappreciated and over it. Listen via NPR below.

Tracklist:

01 “Allison”

02 “Try”

03 “Death By Chocolate”

04 “Out Worn”

05 “3am At A Party”

06 “Inside Out”

07 “Benadryl Dreams”

08 “Waiting For Cars”

Collection is out 8/4 via Fat Possum Records. Pre-order it here.