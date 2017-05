Yoni Wolf’s long-running art-pop project WHY? recently released the puzzlingly titled Moh Lhean, their first new album in five years. And now they’ve shared a new video for its gently psychedelic album closer “The Barely Blur,” which gradually morphs super slow-motion footage of joggers in a park into a cosmological head-trip. Watch below.

Moh Lhean is out now on Joyful Noise.