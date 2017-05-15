Carter Page Cites Maroon 5 In Letter To Justice Department

In the summer of 2016, former Donald Trump adviser Carter Page was being investigated by the FBI on suspicions that he was working with Russian intelligence. Page is now asking the Department Of Justice to release documents detailing their surveillance efforts, and he’s quoting Maroon 5 lyrics as part of his argument. “The documents that the US Department of Justice must now provide are crucial to repairing the integrity of your organization following last year’s events,” Page writes in a letter to the DOJ obtained by CNN. “A song from popular culture accurately describes many of the matters usurping a vast proportion of your time and America’s attention given the primary focus of the mainstream media today: ‘Like a little girl who cries in the face of a monster that lives in her dreams.'” He helpfully provided a YouTube link to Maroon 5’s “Harder To Breathe” in a footnote.

Ah, yes, the time-honored rhetorical strategy of quoting Maroon 5. Never fails.